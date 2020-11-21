Secretary Health, Himachal Pradesh, Amitabh Awasthi on Friday informed that state government is taking all necessary preventive and remedial steps to contain the spread of corona pandemic in the state and now the capacity of testing has also been enhanced.

He said that till now 475263 persons have been screened for coronavirus in which 32197 persons were found positive. The rate of positive cases in the state is 6.5 percent.

He said that keeping in view the festive season it is necessary to be more cautious from getting COVID-19 infection. He said that not adhering to the safety and preventive measures would be an invitation to coronavirus. He urged people to adopt regular safe practices to increase immunity and to ensure early screening of COVID-19 without panicking so that chances of infection could be controlled and if the report was found positive the person could be isolated on time. He urged people to contact helpline number-104 or avail e-Sanjeevani facility in case of fever, cough, cold or respiratory problems.

Awasthi said that to contain the spread of virus people should strictly follow the guidelines of central as well as state government issued from time to time. He urged people to follow the social distancing norms, using face masks while going out of home and use of hand sanitizer. He said to avoid touching nose, eyes and mouth without washing hands properly.