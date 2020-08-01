The Himachal Pradesh government has extended lockdown in the state till 31 August though the government has allowed opening of gyms and yoga centres from 5 August as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

A state government official said new guidelines for Unlock-3 had been issued by the State Disaster Management Cell of Revenue Department as the orders of the Union Home Ministry.

As per the order, the state government had granted permission for holding Independence Day functions at state, district, sub-division and local level and ‘At Home’ by adhering to social distancing norms and SOPs issued from time to time.

“The state government would regulate all interstate movement of persons through COVID e-pass software and all persons will have to register themselves on software to monitor compliance with the quarantine requirements.

Further, the registration has been made mandatory to facilitate contact tracing, in case a person tests positive for COVID-19.

Besides, persons coming from high-load cities areas will have to remain in institutional quarantine, except in exceptional and compelling cases.

However, Indian Army and Central Paramilitary forces personnel have been exempted from registration and they can enter or pass through the state by showing their identity card,” he said.

The official further stated that all persons coming from foreign countries will be institutionally quarantined as per the guidelines of Union government.

The state government had allowed orchardists, contractors, project proponents and industrialists to bring labour from outside the state after registering COVID e-pass software and with the permission of district administration.

But they had to mandatorily remain in quarantine and they will be allowed to join work after testing negative for COVID-19 or completing quarantine period.

He said daily, weekend commuters such as industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers, project proponents may enter and exit the state by providing their information to the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

Those who have already obtained permission in this regard, need not do so again, he added.

The official said the state government had allowed yoga centres and gyms to open as per the SOPs in the state while the temples and places of worship will be opened after the issues of SOPs.

“The tourism units, hotels, restaurants and dhabas will continue to operate as per the existing guidelines while interstate movement of buses and educational institutes will remain closed,” he added.