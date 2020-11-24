Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stressed on the need for increasing survival rate of Covid patients in the state, saying that the patients should be referred to major hospitals at the early stage.

After a meeting of the district level officers at Mandi to review the Covid situation last evening, he said the health authorities should make efforts to motivate the attendants to attend their patients admitted in the hospitals by providing PPE kits to make patients feel better.

“Efforts should be made to hand over the dead bodies of the Covid patients early to avoid embarrassment to the family members of the deceased,” he added.

Thakur directed to ensure checking of fever and oxygen level of such patients besides educating them to take medicine properly in a regular manner.

He further stressed that these patients should be served hot food and water so that their condition does not deteriorate further due to cold weather conditions.

“Keeping in view the upsurge in the Covid cases in the state, the state government would impose new restrictions to avoid social gatherings and ensure that people take all necessary precautionary measures.

It is also important to regularly monitor the Covid positive cases kept in home isolation as their number is more than those admitted in hospitals,” he said.