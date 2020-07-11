The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday advised the tourists’ visiting the state to follow safety guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOPs) during their visit and stay.

Tourism and Civil Aviation department secretary Devesh Kumar said after allowing the entry of tourists to visit Himachal, around 700 tourists visited the state in the last five days.

“The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation has issued the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for the opening of tourism units in the state.

Besides, before framing the SOP for opening of tourism units in the state, the Tourism department has examined the SOP of other states who have also opened the hotels for tourists in their respective states,” he added.

Devesh Kumar further stated that as per the advisory issued, the tourists who wish to visit Himachal Pradesh have to adhere to the guidelines issued by the state government.

“They have to register themselves on covid-19 e-pass.hp.gov.in web portal before 48 hours visiting Himachal under tourist category.

Further, the tourists have to carry COVID test certificate (RTPCR) issued by ICMR certified laboratory with a negative report and this should not be more than 72 hours old. In addition, the tourist must have downloaded the Aarogya Setu App on their mobiles,” he added.

Tourism and Civil Aviation department director Yunus said that at the entry points of the state, the medical report, confirm booking of minimum five days duration in registered tourism unit of Himachal Pradesh, registration on COVID-19 e-Pass portal and Aarogya Setu app is a must.

“These documents are being checked by the district administration at entry points on border check posts and these documents are again being checked at the tourism units by the staff.

These measures are being adopted for the safety of tourists and other peoples at the destinations,” he added.

He added the department has planned the training schedule on safety and hygiene for the tourism stakeholders, tourism units staff etc in the state, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.