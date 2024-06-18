Himachal govt’s nod to one-time age relaxation for recruitment of police constable

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a one-time relaxation for one year in upper age limit to candidates appearing for the recruitment of 1,226 posts of constable in the police department.

Now, general candidates between the age of 18 to 26 years, SC/ST, OBC, Gorkhas, distinguished sportspersons, between 18 to 28 years and Home Guards between the age of 20 to 29 years will be eligible for constable recruitment.

The decision was taken during the sate Cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The cabinet also decided to create and fill up more than 6630 posts in various government departments including engaging 6297 Early Childhood Care and Education Tutors in the education department to provide better education to tiny tots.

It decided to create and fill up 200 posts of Medical Officers in the Health and Family Welfare department.

In addition to this, the Cabinet also gave its nod to fill up 22 posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various medical colleges in the State, which include three posts of Professor and two posts of Associate Professors in Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, two posts of Professor and one post of Associate Professor in Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk, Mandi, four posts of Professor and five posts each of Associate and Assistant Professors in Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba to provide specialized health services to the people nearer to their homes.

It was also decided to create and fill up 8 posts of Casualty Medical Officer in Tanda Medical College and five posts of Assistant Professor in Chamba Medical College along-with requisite supporting staff including staff nurse, operation theatre assistant, technicians, multi task workers etc. in order to make Trauma Centres functional in both these medical colleges.

The Cabinet decided to create and fill up 84 posts of various categories in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Tribunal.

The Cabinet gave its consent to fill up 13 posts of different categories for newly constituted Four Lane Planning Areas in the State in the department of Town and Country Planning for better regulations.

It accorded approval to fill up four posts of Youth Organizers in the department of Youth Services and Sports Department.

It was decided to bring the direct recruitment of Group C posts under State Government and State Public Sector Undertakings, Boards, Corporations, Local Bodies under the ambit of HP Rajya Chayan Aayog.

The Cabinet gave its nod to open Superintendent of Police Office and Superintending Engineer Public Works Department at Dehra in Kangra district but due to enforcement of Model Code of Conduct these two offices would be notified later on.

It also accorded sanction to open the Electrical Division at Haroli in Una district.

The Cabinet also formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani as Members to suggest guidelines for streamlining the operations of Home Stays and boost tourism in the state.

It also approved the formation of a Cabinet Sub-Committee to recommend on resource mobilization under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri with Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani as its members.

The Cabinet also reviewed the situation of forest fires, drought, water scarcity and monsoon advancement in the state.