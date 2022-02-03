Himachal govt invites suggestions for budget 2022-23

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday invited suggestions for the budget 2022-23 till 15 February whose formulation process has commenced.

Informing about this, a state government official said to make the budget participative and reflective of the views of various stakeholders in the society, suggestions are invited from the general public, industries, trade and farmer associations on the upcoming budget for 2022-23.

A web portal on the Finance department website has also been launched for inviting suggestions, he added.

“The state government requests the general public, industries, trade and farmers associations, other stakeholders and institutions for giving their valuable suggestions. The suggestions may be sent by email to [email protected] or by letter to the Additional Chief Secretary Finance Room No 524, Armsdale Building, HP Secretariat, Shimla by 15th February, 2022,” the official said.