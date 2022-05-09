Himachal to constitute Lata Mangeshkar Award to promote folk music, culture

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to institute the Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Award for promoting Himachali folk music and culture in the state.

The decision was taken in the State Cabinet meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

A state government official said the Cabinet decided to fill up 200 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers in the Ayush department to further strengthen it.

out of these 100 posts would be filled in through direct recruitment and the remaining 100 posts on a batch-wise basis. This would go a long way in further strengthening the Ayush Department of the state.

Besides, 100 posts of Ayurvedic Pharmacists in the Ayush department will also be filled on a contract basis. Out of these 100 posts, 52 posts would be filled up through direct recruitment and the remaining 48 on a batch-wise basis, he added.

He stated that in order to provide an industry-friendly environment to the entrepreneurs, the State Cabinet has decided to provide concessions on Electricity Duty to large industrial units in the state.

It gave its ex post facto sanction for raising/ fixing the existing cut-off dates 31 March 2022 and 30 September 2022 for regularisation of the services of contract appointees, daily waged workers/ contingent paid workers, and for conversion of services of part-time workers to daily wages.

It also decided to enhance the financial assistance being provided to the Cow Sanctuaries and Gau Sadans from the existing Rs 500 to Rs 700 per cow per month in Cow Sanctuaries/Gausadans.

The Cabinet gave its nod to determine the jurisdiction of the newly opened Sardar Patel University Mandi and Himachal Pradesh University Shimla. As many as 137 colleges in Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kullu district would come under the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University Mandi whereas 165 colleges of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts would fall under the jurisdiction of Himachal Pradesh University.