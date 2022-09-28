Himachal Congress working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

In a jolt to Himachal Congress, the party’s veteran Congress leader and working president Harsh Mahajan on Wednesday joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and national general secretary Vinod Tawde in New Delhi.

Having a political career spanning 45 years, he served the Congress party in various capacities.

A three-time MLA who represented Chamba Assembly constituency was first elected in 1993 and won consecutively in 1998 and 2003.

Son of former Vidhan Sabha speaker and ex-cabinet minister Des Raj Mahajan, Harsh Mahajan also served as a cabinet minister in the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh government from 2003-2008.

He remained the president of the State Youth Congress from 1986 to 1995.

He has been Parliamentary Secretary from 1994 to 1998.