Himachal CM launches free laptop scheme worth Rs. 83 crore for meritorious students

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched a laptop distribution program worth Rs 83 crore, to provide free laptops to about 20,000 meritorious students of the state under the Srinivasa Ramanujan Student Digital Scheme.

While addressing the teachers, students, parents, and other dignitaries at a function held at Paddal Ground at Mandi, he congratulated the meritorious students for getting laptops on the occasion.

He said that an educated citizenry was the biggest asset for any democratic society and students are known for their readiness to fight for all right causes since their thoughts are pure and honest.

Thakur said that this feat of the students would motivate the other students to excel in academics and win a laptop next time.

“Himachal Pradesh has made unprecedented progress in the field of education and has even surpassed Kerala in several parameters in the field of education, which was an honor for all of us,” he said.

The state government was giving topmost priority to provide quality education to the students, with special focus on the education of girl students, he added.

In earlier days people took girl’s education casually, but now the times have changed and girls were excelling more than the boys in studies, he said, adding that this has ensured women’s empowerment.

The Chief Minister said that the students were the future of the nation and thus it was vital to focus on their education.

The laptops provided by the state government to the students would go a long way in assisting the students in their studies, he added.

“The change in technology has brought a sea change in the education system as well. Thus, modern equipment like laptops, computers, and mobile have become necessary tools for studies,” he said.

The corona pandemic has delayed the distribution of these laptops, but now the state government has provided these laptops to the students, said the Chief Minister.

As many as 2900 meritorious students of Mandi district were distributed laptops on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has opened a new State University in Mandi to facilitate the students of nearby districts to get higher education nearer to their homes.

He said that this University would start functioning with full strength at the earliest and the University and college teachers would be provided UGC scales soon.

Chief Minister also interacted with the meritorious students of different districts and advised the students to work hard as there was no shortcut to success.