The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha will be held from 7 September to 18 September with COVID-19 restrictions.

A notification regarding convening of assembly session amid COVID-19 pandemic was issued by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday and he directed to follow all guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOPs) to tackle the Coronavirus. HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said the 9th session of 13th Legislative assembly will be held from 7 September and there would be 10 sittings including one Private Member Day. He said it was mandatory to hold 35 sittings in a year and assembly session within 6 months and the session was being convened to meet the requirements as was being done in other states and in the Parliament.

“All guidelines and SOPs will be followed in letter and spirit during the holding of the assembly session. Further partitions with polycarbonate sheets between the seats of members would be created and proper arrangement of masks and sanitisers will be made in the assembly,” he added. Parmar urged the legislative assembly members to bring minimum staff to the House and also appealed to the visitors to not to attend the assembly in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

He advised the legislative assembly members to send their questions on the issues they want to raise in the monsoon session.