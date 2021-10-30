High aim leads to success: HP Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday said it is necessary to have a high aim to realize any achievement in life.

Students who set high goals and work hard to achieve them, definitely have success, he said while addressing the Chayanit Pratibhagi Abhinandan Samaroh-2021 program organized under the aegis of Sankalp Foundation in association with HP University Shimla.

Appreciating the efforts of Sankalp, he said that the institution was working for the last 37 years and about 7.5 thousand students have got coaching from the institute.

It was not necessary that everyone would be successful but there would definitely be value addition in them.

Those who have this certificate were able to do better work in the society and such persons have a great contribution in the society, he added.

The Governor said that we give credit to the individual or group for the good happenings in the society.

Himachal was celebrating its golden jubilee year of complete statehood. Besides leadership from time to time and administrative officers, a labourer on the road had also a part of this credit of contribution and we could not ignore his contribution, he said.

Congratulating the students who cleared the All India Administrative Services Examination, he said that they were role models for others.

“Today there were many practical challenges before the officers of the Administrative Service but how to deal with them was more important. Dedication and service spirit was necessary to solve the problems of the common people, he added and said that for this one needs to work as a ‘public servant’,” he added.