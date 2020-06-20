A spokesman of Himachal Pradesh government informed here today that the state government has allowed the resumption of Helicopter Service operated by M/S Pawan Hans Ltd. under UDAN-2 from 22 June for HP, keeping in view the detailed guidelines (SOP’s) issued by Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India on 21 May, 2020 for operation of flights, as well as Standard Operating Procedures for movement of Travellers by domestic Flights, issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.

He said that the flights by M/S Pawan Hans Limited under UDAN-2 for the state of Himachal Pradesh would be operated on Chandigarh-Shimla-Chandigarh, Shimla-Kullu-Shimla and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla routes

The booking for helicopter service can be done online at web portal www.pawanhans ( dot) co (dot) in.