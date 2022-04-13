Heatwave conditions to subside in Himachal, rain, thunderstorms likely on 13, 14 April

Himachal Pradesh is likely to get respite from prevailing heatwave conditions in the state as the State Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted rain and thunderstorms on 13 and 14 April.

Informing about this, State Meteorological department director S P Singh said light to moderate rain associated with thunderstorms, lighting, and isolated hail storms are likely to commence in high hills of HP i.e. Lahaul Spiti,Kinnaur, upper Shimla from Tuesday night or early morning on Wednesday due to western disturbance.

The western disturbance effects will cover the rest parts of the state on 13 and 14 April 2022, he added.

Singh stated that the wet spell will reduce maximum temperature bringing respite to abnormally high temperatures and prevailing heatwave conditions in the state.

It is worth mentioning here that lower districts of the state were experiencing with Una district recording a maximum temperature of 41.7 degree Celsius (7.7 degree Celsius higher than normal), followed by Bilaspur 37 degree Celsius, Hamirpur and Mandi at 36.8 degree Celsius.

In fact, the cold regions of Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur districts too experienced high temperatures with a departure of over 7 degree Celsius and Keylong and Kalpa recording highest temperature of 18.7 and 24.6 degree Celsius respectively.