Heated exchanges between Cong, BJP in HP assembly over rude comments

The ruling and opposition members on Tuesday engaged in a heated exchange of words in the Himachal Pradesh assembly after Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur allegedly made rude comments against a Congress legislator.

The heated exchanges started after Congress member Pawan Kajal accused the state government of neglecting his constituency to which Mahender Singh Thakur was replying.

Kajal interrupted Thakur during his reply and said the funds (Rs 1,000 crore) he was mentioning for channelization of Swan River, were sanctioned during the Congress regime and no funds were allocated for the same during the BJP regime.

To which, Thakur said why you are placing wrong facts in the house, are you in charge of the house (tu thekedar laga hai) which irked the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri who objected to such nomenclature for the member.

This further led to heated exchanges between Thakur and Agnihotri who entered into arguments over the issue in which Congress member Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu intervened.

The opposition members then trooped into the well of the house and raised slogans against the minister and later staged a walkout from the assembly.