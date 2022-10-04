HC asks CBI to expedite trial in Kotkhai custodial death

On the plea of Himachal Pradesh’s former Inspector General of Police Zahur Haider Zaidi, the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked CBI Special Court, Chandigarh, that it may take up the Kotkhai custodial death case on a “day-to-day basis and or on alternative days”.

The high court, in its order dated 29 September, requested the CBI court “to conclude the recording of the testimony of the official witnesses and in the process may endeavour to take up the case on a day-to-day basis and or on alternative days or otherwise as it may be in the fitness of things to conclude the testimony of all the prosecution witnesses on or before the next date of hearing before this court”.

The next date of hearing in the high court is on 17 October. The court observed that about 27 police officials are yet to be examined in the trial court, while all the private witnesses have been examined.

Zaidi has been in jail in the case for four years and three months. After the high court order, the CBI Special Court, in its order dated October 3, issued notices to all accused and CBI for 7 October.

Besides Zaidi, former Shimla SP D W Negi, DSP Manoj Joshi, Kotkhai Station House Officer Rajinder Singh, Head Constable Rafee Mohmmed, and constable Ranjeeta Steta are the accused in the case.

The CBI arrested nine police officers including Zaidi for the death of a 29-year-old Nepali labourer Suraj Singh in police custody at the Kotkhai Police Station on 18, July 2017.

In the wake of a huge public outcry, the then Congress government had ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team. The SIT was headed by Zaidi to investigate the rape and murder of the minor girl on 4 July 2017, whose body was found two days later in the dense forest of Kotkhai in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.

The SIT arrested six people including Suraj on 13 July 2017, as suspects in the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old school girl. Suraj died in police custody and the police claimed another suspect, Rajinder, to have killed him.

After the Himachal Pradesh High Court handed over the case to the CBI on 19 July, 2017, the investigating agency probing the rape and murder of the minor and the custodial death case arrested Zaidi and seven other police officers on 29 July 2017.

Later, the ninth police officer, D W Negi, was arrested on 16 November 2017 in connection with the custodial death case.

Negi was also a member of the SIT investigating the minor’s rape and murder.

The findings of the CBI concluded that there was no evidence of the involvement of the six suspects arrested by SIT in the rape and murder of the minor. They arrested a woodcutter with a criminal past in connection with the case.

On 8 May 2019, the Supreme Court had transferred the alleged custodial death case from Shimla to Chandigarh.