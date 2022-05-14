Govt vying to provide better health services at doorsteps: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said the state government was committed to provide better healthcare facilities to the people of the state at their doorsteps.

He made these remarks while flagging off 50 ambulances of the National Ambulance Service along with BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda at Bhuntar in Kullu district.

Thakur said in order to provide transportation facilities to the patients in difficult geographical conditions and far-flung areas of Himachal, National Ambulance Service was launched in the state on 25 December 2010.

These additional 50 ambulances fleet to the state through the National Health Mission would go a long way in providing better transportation facilities to patients in case of a medical emergency.

Out of these 50 new ambulances, 40 ambulances have BLS (Basic Life Support) and 10 have ALS (Advanced Life Support), he added.

Thakur stated that with these 50 ambulances (National Ambulance Service 108), the fleet of ambulances has gone up to 219.

Out of these 50 new ambulances, nine would be provided to Kangra district, 10 each to Mandi and Shimla district, five to Sirmaur district, four to Solan district, two each to Una and Kinnaur district, three each to Bilaspur and Kullu district, and one ambulance each to Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Mission Director National Health Mission Hemraj Bairwa, and Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh were present on the occasion among others.