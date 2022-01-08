Govt laying special focus on upliftment of the poor: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said special focus is being laid on the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden and has lowered the age for availing the benefits of old-age pension.

Addressing a public meeting in Bilaspur, Thakur said that programmes like Jan Manch, CM Helpline 1100, Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Himcare, Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna, etc have been proving boon to the people of the state.

“Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the first state in the country is becoming a smoke-free state having every household with LPG gas connection. But for opposition leaders these welfare schemes of the state government seemed to be nothing as they were concerned about their own development,” he added.

He stated that the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully launched the biggest vaccination campaign in the world and has also become the first state of the country in achieving cent percent vaccination of eligible age groups.

The developmental projects inaugurated and foundation stones of which were laid by him today at Kandraur in Bilaspur district would go a long way in setting the pace for a new era of development in the area.

BJP chief J P Nadda has represented this area for several years and it was indeed a matter of pride for every citizen of the district and the state. Bilaspur district has emerged as a pioneer district in the state due to the setting up of AIIMS, the CM said.

He stated that the credit of this goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda. This premier institution would be dedicated to the state by the PM probably during the month of June this year.

He accused the previous Congress government of the financial mess in the state and added that the present government inherited a financial burden of about Rs 50,000 crore from the previous Government.

Despite the pandemic, the government took numerous steps to strengthen the economy of the state but the Congress leaders did nothing in this crisis and even tried to politicise this sensitive issue. He reminded the Congress leaders that there were only 50 ventilators when the pandemic spread whereas today Himachal has over 1,000 ventilators.