Govt gave special emphasis on women empowerment, upliftment: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said the state government has given special emphasis on women’s empowerment and their upliftment.

Addressing a public meeting at Rampur in Shimla district, Thakur said the state government has decided to provide a 50 percent concession on fares in HRTC buses from the month of July this year and free power up to 125 units per month.

The government has also decided that free drinking water would be provided in rural areas of the state which was not going well with the Congress leaders. In addition, the state government also made a record enhancement in the honorarium of various para workers.

The government has also made a provision of Rs 25,000 of revolving fund for self-help groups of the state, he said while appreciating the women folks of the area for being proactive regarding their developmental issues.

The Chief Minister said the Rampur area was similar to his own area Seraj and has ensured that this area gets priority in the matter of development.

He urged the people of the Rampur constituency to give the opportunity to the BJP to represent the constituency and see the difference. It was strange that despite being represented by Congress, several panchayats and villages of the area lack road connectivity. Despite the fact that the area was emotionally associated with the tallest leader of the state, the area lacks basic facilities. The people must ponder how long they would keep themselves associated with a particular clan and let the development suffer, he added.

He stated that during the biggest pandemic of the century, the nation was safely and successfully guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government of Himachal Pradesh also ensured the people stay safe during this testing time and even the Prime Minister has appreciated the steps taken by the government in tackling the pandemic and also stood first in cent percent vaccination of first and second doses of vaccine against Coronavirus.

During the recent visit to the state, the Prime Minister addressed a national level event from Shimla and this event was witnessed by over 17 lakh people in the country virtually. The Prime Minister even had a walk in the Mall as he could not stop himself from ensuring direct contact with the people which shows his benevolence towards the state and its people. On the other hand, Congress Prime Minister during his visit to the state simply enjoyed a nap in the pleasant weather of Shimla, he quipped.

He further stated that schemes such as HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojna, Shagun Yojna have provided a helping hand to every household in need. The social security pension has been enhanced considerably and the age limit for availing old age pension without income limit has been lowered first from 80 years to 70 years and now further reduced to 60 years. An amount of Rs 1,300 crore was being spent on providing social security pensions to the needy during the current financial year. Still, the Congress leaders were baselessly accusing the state government for ignoring the weaker sections, he further added.