Govt developing infra as per requirement of remote areas: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the state government is developing infrastructure as per the present requirement of remote areas.

Addressing a public meeting at Shoghi in Shimla, Thakur urged the teachers to guide and provide quality education to the students with a focused approach.

He said that Himachal Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented development in the field of education and the students of the state were not lacking in ability, therefore should be provided with the right opportunities with guidance to move forward.

The state government has made efforts in taking forward the state according to the culture of Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Thakur stated that the state government has set new dimensions of development despite the Covid-19 crisis and under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country came out of the Coronavirus crisis and was moving ahead on the path of development.

He also detailed various developmental schemes being implemented by the state government.

The Chief Minister said that on the occasion of Himachal Day, the state government has decided to provide a 50 percent discount on traveling in HRTC buses for women. With this, the women would get a benefit of about Rs 60 crore. Besides, all consumers up to 125 units would get Zero Bill from 1st July and no electricity bill would be charged from them. The decision will benefit about 11.5 lakh consumers and it would cost the government exchequer about Rs 250 crore.

He further stated that no water bill would be charged to all the families living in rural areas and this would provide financial benefits of Rs 30 crore to all our rural families of the state.

Chief Minister also inspected the unit setup under Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Yojna.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the teachers of government schools have done commendable work during Covid-19. He said that as a result of the New Education Policy, teachers of government schools in the state have done commendable work. He said the implementation of the New Education Policy would ensure quality education in government schools.

State Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said Chief Minister has ensured equal and balanced development of every assembly constituency of the state without any discrimination. The state government is continuously moving ahead on the path of progress with confidence, he said while detailing the various schemes of the state government.

Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked him for various development projects in the area.