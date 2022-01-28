Govt committed to redress grievances of HP’s outsource employees

The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to redress grievances of outsource employees, said Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said on Friday.

He made these remarks after the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for redressal of issues related to the employees of various departments providing their services on outsource basis was held here today under his chairmanship. State Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who is also a member of the Sub-Committee and heads of various departments, were also present in the meeting.

Mahender Singh Thakur said thousands of youth were rendering their services on outsource basis in various departments, boards and corporations in the state and their services were being outsourced through various agencies.

The state government had constituted the Cabinet Sub-Committee to ensure best of the interests of outsource employees so as to protect them from any kind of exploitation.

The state government has received some complaints of exploitation of these employees at various levels. The Legislature and the Executives will have to make coordinated efforts for speedy and permanent resolution of their grievances as desired by the Chief Minister.

The Cabinet Sub Committee after obtaining suggestions from the departments will prepare its report before the upcoming Budget Session for giving final shape to the to redress the grievances of outsource employees, he added.

He also directed all the departments to send the desired information to the Sub-Committee before 3rd February 2022.

Thakur directed all the heads of departments to ensure that all the pending payments due to these employees should be ensured on time.

He also stressed on ensuring availability of EPF card with each outsourced worker and directed to organize special camps to make them aware about their provident fund accounts and other facilities being provided to them.

He also directed the heads of departments that they should develop a mechanism for monitoring the details related to time bound payment of GST, EPF, ESIC by the outsource agencies.

State Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary also gave his valuable suggestions during the meeting.