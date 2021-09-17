Govt committed to develop Solan town: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur Wednesday said the government is committed to the development of Solan town as a vibrant and buzzing town of the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Solan, Thakur said the circuit house at Chambaghat in Solan district which was inaugurated today, was one of the best circuit houses in the state which had been constructed by spending an amount of Rs 8 crore.

This would go a long way in providing best boarding and lodging facilities for the tourists and visitors visiting the town, he added.

He stated that the state government during the Covid pandemic ensured that there was no dearth of oxygen, ventilators, beds etc for the Coronavirus patients.

When this pandemic broke out in the state, there were only 50 ventilators in the state. The state government took up the matter with the Centre government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a result of which 500 ventilators were provided immediately to the state under the PM CARES fund, the CM said.

He further stated that the state government also brought home about 2.50 lakh Himachalis stranded in different parts of the country by special buses and trains.

He advised the Congress leaders not to make wild and baseless allegations as people of the state were aware of their nefarious designs and vested interests.

“India today is fast forging ahead on the path of progress and prosperity under the able and dynamic leadership of PM Modi.

In addition, the biggest vaccination campaign of the world is going in India and the nation has shown a way to even the developed countries of the world in vaccination.

The state government transported doctors, staff and vaccines to the people of Bara Bhangal area so as to ensure that no one is deprived of vaccination.

In addition, as many as 1,150 people were vaccinated in Malana area of Kullu district by launching a special drive,” he added.

He urged the people of the state to give their wholehearted cooperation to make Himachal pioneer even in the second dose vaccination and the people had always reposed faith in the BJP government.

They will not get carried away by baseless allegations of the Congress leaders, he added.

He also detailed various developmental and welfare schemes launched by the state government and laid the foundation and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 110 crore for Solan assembly segment.