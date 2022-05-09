Free transport facility to candidates appearing in HP constable written test

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced to provide free transport facilities in HRTC buses to candidates who will appear in the Police constables recruitment is written test which would be held soon.

Thakur said the decision to provide a free transport facility in HRTC buses was taken to facilitate the candidates.

The candidate would only have to show his/her admit card issued for appearing in the test, he said, adding the state government in order to ensure free and fair examinations has cancelled the written test held recently for the posts.

It is worth mentioning here that around 74,000 candidates had appeared for recruitment to the 1,334 posts of constables including 932 males, 311 females, and 94 male constables for driver posts at 81 examination centres in 11 districts.

The examination was held on 27 March and the result of the written test was declared on 5 April.

The cheating had come to light during the process of scrutiny of documents of the candidates in which it was found that three candidates had secured 70 marks each out of the total 90 marks. However, their aggregate total of the marks obtained in matric examination was less than 50 percent which raised suspicion.

The trio was questioned by the cops on the anomaly and they broke down during the interrogation and allegedly admitted to cheating.

They allegedly admitted that they had paid a sum of Rs 6-8 lakh for answers to the examination and they were asked to memorise these.

The police will now conduct an investigation on financial as well as racket angles, however, the government made it clear that the written examination will now be held by the end of this month to complete the recruitment process at the earliest.

The police have so far arrested 13 persons including candidates in the paper leak case.