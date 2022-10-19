Former CM P K Dhumal dropped in BJP’s first list, 11 sitting MLAs replaced

BJP released its first list of 62 candidates for Himachal Legislative Assembly polls slated for November 12, with the prominent absence of former two-time CM Prem Kumar Dhumal while 11 sitting MLAs have been replaced.

Even union minister Anurag Singh Thakur’s father-in-law Gulab Singh Thakur has also been dropped from Jogindernagar.

Both Dhumal and Gulab Singh Thakur had lost their respective seats in 2017.

Two Congress rebels Pawan Kajal and Lakhwinder Singh Rana have been given tickets from their respective seats.

Contrary to claims by the saffron party, four dynasts have found a place in the first list. Rajat Thakur, son of Jal Shakti Minister Mahinder Singh, will contest from Dharampur, while Chetan Bragta, son of former minister Narender Singh Bragta, has been given ticket from Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Former union minister Sukh Ram’s son Anil Sharma has again been fielded from Mandi, and former Education Minister ID Dhiman’s son Anil Dhiman has also found a place from Bhoranj (SC).

CM Jai Ram Thakur will contest from the Seraj constituency in Mandi where he would face his old rival Chet Ram Thakur of Congress.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj has been given a ticket from Kasumpti instead of his traditional seat Shimla. He would face Congress heavyweight Anirudh Singh.

Also, Forest minister Rakesh Pathania has been shifted from Nurpur to Fatehpur where he would face Congress’ ex-minister son Bhawani Singh Pathania.

Among the sitting MLAs who have missed in the first list included Jia Lal from Bharmour (ST), Pawan Nayyar from Chamba, Arjun Singh from Jwali, Vishal Nehria from Dharamshala, Kishori Lal from Anni (SC), Hira Lal from Karsog (SC), Inder Singh from Sarkaghat, Kamlesh Kumari from Bhoranj (SC), Subhash Thakur from Bilaspur and Jawahar Thakur from Darang.

Prakash Rana, who won from Jogindernagar as an Independent and had joined the saffron party recently, has been offered the ticket from the same seat.

There are five women in the first list-Indira Kapoor from Chamba, Rita Dhiman from Indora (SC), Sarveen Choudhary from Shahpur, Reena Kashyap from Pachhad (SC), and Shashi Bala from Rohru (SC).

Barring Mahinder Singh, other 10 ministers have been fielded. There are 68 Assembly contituencies in Himachal Pradesh and delibrations are on for the remaining 6 seats.