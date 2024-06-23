Floral tributes paid to former CM Virbhadra Singh on his 91st birth anniv

Rich floral tributes were paid to former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, fondly called ‘Raja Saheb’, on his 91st birth anniversary on Sunday.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered floral tributes to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his birth anniversary at the Congress office, Rajiv Bhawan Shimla.

Sukhu said that Virbhadra Singh dedicated his entire life to the development and welfare of the state and its people. His contribution in making Himachal a prosperous and modern state will always be remembered, he added.

Former MP and state Congress president Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, along with his son Vikramaditya Singh, the Public Works Department Minister, and other Congress leaders and party workers, also paid floral tributes to him.