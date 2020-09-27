After Himachal Pradesh jal shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur raised questions over treatment at the Covid facility in Shimla, state health minister Rajiv Saizal on Saturday claimed that equal treatment was being given to all irrespective of any person’s status.

Talking to media persons in Shimla, Saizal said there was no distinction between a VIP or common Covid patients at the state-run Covid facilities and that everyone was getting the same treatment there, be it a common person or a minister.

“The patients with severe Corona symptoms are being treated at Covid hospitals and patients with medium symptoms are being treated at Covid Care Health Centres.

While the patients with mild symptoms are being treated at Covid Care Centres as per set protocol,” he said, adding even he would get the same treatment facilities if he contracts the viral disease.

He, however, assured to consider the suggestions made by the minister and said the state government was continuously working to make the system better and provide best facilities to Covid patients.

“Our two ministers have contracted the viral disease and they have successfully been cured. They have shared their experience with the state government and directions have been given to the Health and Family Welfare department to overcome shortcomings pointed out by them,” he added.

Earlier, Mahender Singh Thakur had raised the issue of serious and mild symptoms being treated in the same ward at IGMC Shimla and had urged the government to make separate arrangements for treatment of such patients as they may get depressed after seeing deaths of Covid patients. Saizal also commented on the issue of suicide of a woman in hospital in Shimla and said the woman was suffering from depression which might have been the reason for her to take such extreme step.

However, a magisterial probe had been ordered into the case and further action will be taken as per the findings of the investigations being done by Additional District Magistrate Shimla. Commenting on the allegations made by Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU) Medical Superintendent (MS) Lokinder Sharma, he said he should have contacted and briefed us about the issues at the hospital but he chose to speak to the media.

“However, we are looking into the issues raised by Sharma,” he said.

State Health minister said there were always some shortcomings in the system despite best efforts of the government but one can overcome these with dedication.

“There are several Corona Heroes who are working in these times of pandemic with dedication and without complaining about the system or shortcomings.

The state government is thankful to all Corona Warriors for their dedicated service during this period of pandemic,” he added.

He added that the state government had made record recruitment of 1,150 doctors in its two and half years tenure while the process was on to fill the vacant posts paramedical and other staff in hospitals across the state as per set procedure.

Earlier on Friday, the DDU Hospital MS Lokinder Sharma had raised the issue of shortage of staff in the hospital and alleged that he had briefed the government on the issue but still it was converted into Covid facility and patients were sent to the hospital for treatment.