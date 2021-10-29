Environ, tourism, development complement each other: HP Guv

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday said environment, tourism and development were complementary to each other and we have to make comprehensive conservation efforts.

He made these remarks during inauguration of The Great Wall of Shimla, a Waste to Wealth Initiative of Orchid Shimla which is the largest enviroscape mural about 275 feet long and 15 feet height created by using approximately 5 lakh waste bottle caps and carbon-free recycled plastic.

These murals have been put together by residents of Shimla including school children, senior citizens.

Addressing the participants, Arlekar said Orchid had made a new beginning in the direction of environmental protection and through The Great Wall of Shimla, the message of environmental protection had been given in an artistic way.

“Today the world talked about environmental protection, whereas in India’s traditions, the environment has been linked with religion. Our festivals have also been made keeping in mind the environment and we also worship trees in our culture. Now the whole world is adopting our thoughts, traditions and culture. We have to protect our culture,” he added.

He said that such eco-friendly projects would change the mindset of the people and added that Himachal would be the first state in the country where people were so aware about environmental protection.

Anagha Arlekar, Lady Governor, Dr Vithal Venkatesh Kamat, Chairman and Managing Director Orchid Shimla and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.