Entire mountain rolls down in Himachal Pradesh, scary video goes viral

A massive landslide occurred at Kamrau in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, blocking National Highway 707 near Barwas, on Friday owing to heavy rainfall in the region. However, no loss of life was reported.

The video of virtually the entire mountain going downhill was shared by the State Disaster Management Authority.

The Paonta Sahib-Shillai highway was closed for the traffic after a 100 metre road stretch caved in. Locals saved their lives by running away.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu advised the motorists to travel with caution.

“Though the rains have slowed, it is advisable to travel with caution. Stay alert, stay safe,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, nearly 150 people, comprising tourists, who were stranded in Udaipur in remote Lahaul-Spiti district for the past three days as roads closed for traffic after the landslides, were evacuated.

Rescuers constructed a temporary footbridge over a rivulet for their evacuation, Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar told the media. Later, they were transported in public transport vehicles.

Kumar said traffic on the Manali-Leh highway and the Manali-Udaipur highway have been restored.

Seven were washed away in the flash flood in the Tozing rivulet in Udaipur subdivision, some 15 km from district headquarters Keylong, after a cloudburst on July 28.

Three people are still missing, and feared to have been killed.

The government has issued an advisory for tourists and locals to refrain the high mountains and wandering near rivers and other places vulnerable to landslides.