Ensure effective dissemination of govt policies: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said effective steps must be taken to ensure proper dissemination of policies and programmes of the state government so that people could derive benefits from these.

Addressing the Mandal Milan programme of the Kasumpti BJP Mandal, Thakur said all the office bearers of the BJP Mandal must ensure that the party candidate wins the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. This can be possible only when we start working with greater dedication from today itself, he added.

He stated that atleast two programmes would be held in Kasumpti mandal in near future so as to motivate and charge the ranks and files of the party. Since Kasumpti Mandal was cosmopolitan in nature it was essential that better coordination must be maintained and strengthening the organization must be the top priority of every worker.

In addition, Mandal office bearers must ensure that during the elections he or she works in his or her respective mandal to ensure victory of the Party.

He further stated that man to man contact must be ensured only then the party can strengthen and expand its base at the grass-root level. There were several areas in the past where the BJP candidates could not even save their security but with hard work of party workers and their commitment, today BJP has expanded its base in every nook and corner of the state, he added.