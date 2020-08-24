Once considered to be on the verge of extinction, the endangered Chamurthi horses’ population is on the rise in the cold desert of Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the state Animal Husbandry Department’s efforts to save them.

The Chamurthi breed, known for better ability and endurance skills, is found in the upper mountainous areas of Himachal mainly in the snowbound Spiti valley and their existence was recorded as early as

the Indus Valley (Harappan) civilization.

This breed is one of the six recognized breeds of Indian horses which is known for its stamina and sure footedness during high-altitude journeys, which remains covered with snow in most part of the year.

It has been used by the Tibetans, Ladhakhis and Spitians for war and to carry their goods and is widely used for various domestic and commercial use in Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur area of the Himachal and adjoining states.

State Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar said with constant efforts and battle against all odds, the government had been successful

in conserving and rebounding Chamurthi horse breed which were in danger of becoming extinct a few years back.

“The Animal Husbandry Department set up a horse breeding farm in the year 2002, in Lari (Spiti), to save and conserve snow horses and bring

them to the fore. This farm is one kilometre away from Spiti River and is being used for propagation of this versatile breed of horses popular with royalty and farmers alike.

Presently, this breeding farm has been divided into three separate units having capacity of 20 horses in each unit and one stallion shed having capacity of four horses. It is being run on 82 bighas and 12 Biswa land. The department is also utilizing local surrounding village land for pasturing objectives of saving this endangered species,” he added.

Kanwar said with the establishment of this breeding farm and after years of breeding programmes, the population of this fiery wild heritage breed has witnessed steady increase. “Their population has now touched a high figure of around four thousand inHimachal Pradesh at present,” he said.

He said around 25 veterinarian and supportive staff of the Animal Husbandry department equipped with necessary medicines, machines and other infrastructural facilities are contributing towards the conservation efforts of this species in Lari farm.

Around 67 horses both young and adult are being reared in this breeding farm out of which 23 stallions and 44 broodmares both young and adults are being reared in the farm. The majority of the yearlings produced each year are sold to the locals and individual buyers through auction by the Animal Husbandry department.

The Average market value of one full grown horse of 4-5 years of age is currently 30- 40 thousand rupees. The highest cost of these horses three years back was recorded at Rs 75 thousand, he said.

“On an average, maximum 15 mares conceive in a year depending on the population and climate and pasture, a foal is born 11-12 months after conception while weaning is done

once it completes its one year of age.