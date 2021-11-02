‘Efforts needed to promote Pahari language among youth’

Though scholars in Himachal Pradesh are coming up with the literature in local languages, efforts are needed to promote the Pahari language among youth, Pravinder Kaushal, vice-chancellor, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni said on Monday.

He made these remarks during state-level Pahari Divas organized at the varsity in which renowned writer and President Award winner Vidyanand Saraik was also present.

Kaushal stated that the scholars from the state have been regularly coming out with literature in the local languages but it was important that now everyone comes together to promote the adoption of local languages, especially among the youth.

He also shed light on the Pahari languages which are on the verge of extinction.

He laid special emphasis on the promotion of local languages and urged the gathering to teach local dialects to their children.

He added that along with the organisation of events like this, we need more events in the Pahari language at the school, college, and university level.

He also pitched for the use of internet media for the promotion of local languages.

Dr. Surat Thakur presented a paper on ‘Himachali dialects in the current context and new education policy.

He stated that literature was being published in the Pahari language but the younger generation was more eager to learn a foreign language while ignoring local languages and dialects.

The New Education Policy will enable teaching in local languages, he added.

Over 40 writers and scholars from different parts of the state are attending the two-day event during which deliberation on the promotion of Pahari languages will be held.