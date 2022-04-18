Dalai Lama to visit Ladakh, a first after Covid pandemic outbreak

After spending most of the time at his residence in Mcleodganj in Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh since the global Covid-19 outbreak, Nobel laureate and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama will visit and bless devotees in Ladakh between July and August.

Dalai Lama agreed to visit Ladakh on the request of Thiksay Rinpoche of Thiksey Monastery and former MP Thupten Tsewang on behalf of Ladhaki people .

The two received a special audience from Dalai Lama at his residence earlier today during which the request was made as per Thiksey Rinpoche.

The upcoming visitation would be the first outing of Dalai Lama since the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic to which “the followers in Ladakh will be delightful”, according to former parliamentarian Thupten Tsewang.

Till now, Dalai Lama has only granted virtual and in-person audiences from his residence in Dharamshala.