The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to continue with registration of people entering the state amid the Covid pandemic till 15 September while big temples or religious places of worship will reopen in the state by 10 September.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held here today under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. A government official said Language, Art and Culture department will prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for opening of big temples/ religious places.

“The Cabinet decided that the quarantine requirement would be reduced from 14 days to 10 days,” he said, adding the concerned district administrations have been asked to strictly enforce use of masks and social distancing in their areas.

The official said the Cabinet has also decided to provide wheat flour and rice to the income tax payee APL (Above Poverty Line) Consumers under Public Distribution System as was being provided to them earlier on APL rates.

They will also be provided with pulses, edible oil, salt and sugar on zero subsidy on actual rates. “The state government has also decided to address the vision of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ significantly by creating a sustainable ecosystem of affordable rental housing solutions for urban migrants/poor and to achieve the overall objective of ‘Housing for All’.

For this purpose, the Cabinet has decided to request Union Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for Affordable Rental Housing Complexes Scheme with the state government,” he added. He further stated that the Cabinet gave its approval to open Sub Treasury at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district along with creation of five posts of different categories to manage this Sub Treasury.

It gave its consent to open Sub Tehsil at Bagachanogi in Tehsil Thunag of Mandi district along with creation of 12 posts of different categories.

The newly created Sub Tehsil will have six patwar circles viz. Shawa, Kalhani, Kalipar, Shilhibagi, Shiwakhad and Jainshla.