Covid hit tourism sector to get boost from ADB project: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the Rs 2,095 crore ADB Tourism Infrastructure project will give a much-needed boost to Covid hit tourism sector in the state.

Issuing a suo moto statement in the house on the second day of the ongoing winter session of HP assembly, Thakur said a new tourism infrastructure project for developing tourism had been approved by the Union Ministry of Finance on 6 December.

The NITI Aayog, Union Ministry of Tourism had also recommended the proposal for approval to the Union Ministry of Finance, and a total Rs 2,095 crore loan amount had been sanctioned for this project by ADB.

He stated that ADB will provide funding for this project in two tranches and it has to be completed within a period of seven years.

“The first tranche of funding will be of about 900 crores under which beautification of cities, beautification, and renovation of old heritage and historical buildings will be done.

Besides, convention centers and tourism facilities on both sides of the Rohtang Tunnel, promotion of adventure sports activities, houseboats, and shikaras in lakes will be developed from the funding. The promotion of Himachali products, training, and awareness under community development will also be a component of this project” he added.

The CM said for this project, the department has appointed consultants who are preparing the DPR of the first tranche of ADB funding.

The first tourism project of ADB which was about Rs 600 crore was also approved under the BJP government in 2010 and it was completed in the year 2020. Under this project, a total of 30 works were constructed in two tranches.

“It is our belief that the works to be done under this project will not only develop tourism infrastructure in the state. But it will also give new hope to the tourism sector which is battling the Covid-19 pandemic and there will be a huge increase in the number of tourists visiting our state,” he added.