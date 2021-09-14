Covid cases surge: Closure of schools in HP extended till 21 Sept

Keeping in mind the surge in Covid active cases and positivity rate in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the closure of schools till 21 September.

An order in this regard was issued by chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh.

“All schools shall continue to remain close except residential schools till 21 September. While teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the school. For residential schools, the SOPs issued by the education department will be followed to contain the spread of Covid-19,” a state government official said.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had earlier ordered the closure of schools till 14 September.

The official said any person violating these measures and not following Covid appropriate behaviour will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provision of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable can also be taken against such persons.

This order will come into effect immediately and shall remain in force till further order while all other restrictions and relaxations will remain the same as per previous orders, he added.

Significantly, the number of active cases of Covid was 1,521 (till 13 September) with 3,623 deaths in the state while the case positivity rate stands at 2.7.