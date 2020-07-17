The Himachal Pradesh government will keep strict vigil on arrival of migrant labourers in the state, particularly in industrial units.

Presiding over a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers of the state through video conferencing from Shimla last evening, the Chief Minister said that the state government had decided that industrialists or their contractors in the industrial area would be allowed to bring labourers after due approval of the administration and would be kept in quarantine as per guidelines issued by the Health department.

He said that big industrial units will have to create adequate quarantine capacity, whereas small units can pool for creating the quarantine facility. He also directed the Industries and Labour and Employment Departments to keep a strict vigil on industrial units to follow the SOP issued from time to time in this regard.

Thakur said that keeping in view the festive season, the state government has decided not to open the temples and other religious places in the State for the time being to avoid overcrowding.

He directed the officers to strictly enforce the decision of allowing the participation of not more than 50 persons in marriages and other family functions.

The Chief Minister also directed the Chief Medical Officers to increase testing capacity of COVID-19 in their respective districts. He said that all the persons with ILI (Influenza Like Illness) symptoms should be invariably tested for COVID-19 besides ensuring proper testing of all the primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients.

Thakur said that about 1560 people of the state have arrived from 78 cities of 61 countries to the State after being strictly medically examined. He said that out of these 1117 persons had arrived at New Delhi Airport, 192 at Amritsar Airport and 248 persons at Chandigarh International Airport. He said that as many as 613 flights were attended by the Officers of the state government at New Delhi, Amritsar and Chandigarh Airports.

The Chief Minister also directed the Deputy Commissioners to be more vigilant keeping in view the rainy season. He said that this may increase the cases of viral and related ailments causing extra burden on health institutions. He also directed the Superintendents of Police to keep strict vigil on persons furnishing false information about their origin of arrival as well as COVID-19 status.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi assured the Chief Minister that administration would spare no stone unturned to check the spread of coronavirus.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary Health R.D. Dhiman, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister J.C. Sharma, Principal Secretary Revenue Onkar Sharma and other officers also attended the meeting.