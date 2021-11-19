Coop societies playing key role in social, economic upliftment of rural areas: HP CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said the cooperative societies are playing a vital role in fulfilling the goal of social and economic upliftment of rural areas.

Besides, these are ensuring effective implementation of government-sponsored schemes such as public distribution system, distribution of fertilizers, and agricultural equipment, he said while addressing 68th All India Cooperative Week at Mehatpur, in Una district.

Thakur said it was a matter of pride for the people of the state that the first cooperative society in India was formed in the year 1892 in Panjawar village of Una district.

He urged the people of the state to contribute to the cooperative movement with devotion and enthusiasm so that the state could make a separate identity in the field of cooperatives.

He stated that ‘Prosperity through Cooperative’ has been the theme of this week and there were 4,843 cooperative societies in the state in which 17.03 lakh members had Rs 490 crore share, Rs 32,788 crore as collateral and Rs 42,863 crore as working capital.

He also launched a Rs 25.09 crore Integrated Cooperative Development project for Una district approved by National Cooperative Development Corporation.

He further stated that with the implementation of this integrated cooperative project, 378 different types of cooperative institutions of the district would get financial assistance to strengthen their economy, build infrastructure, build and repair warehouses and increase their working capital.

“Understanding the importance of cooperatives, the Union government has given top priority to the cooperative.

Today, inauguration and foundation stones of 45 projects worth Rs 116 crore have been done which would give a big boost to the development of the area.

Even during the time of the pandemic, the state ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted,” the CM said.

He stated that unfortunately, these all were not achievements to the opposition while accusing the previous Congress government of misleading the people whereas on the other hand the present government was committed towards the welfare of the state and its people.

Schemes such as Himcare, Sahara Yojna, Shagun Yojna had proved a boon to the needy and the deserving, but all these seem to be no achievement for the opposition as for them achievements were scams worth crores of rupees.

The benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted in the state and since Himachal was predominantly an agricultural state, seven ‘procurement mandis’ in the state for the first time.

He added the state government would sympathetically consider simplifying section 118 of the HP Tenancy and land Reforms Act 1972 for the sale and purchase of land by all Primary Agriculture Sewa Cooperative Societies of the State having all Himachali Agriculturist members for their smooth functioning.