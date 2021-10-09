Congress seeks immediate arrest of Union min’s son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra on Friday demanded immediate arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and declaring him as an absconder.

Talking to media in Shimla, Sapra said Ajay Kumar Mishra should be removed from post as no fair probe could be held in Lakhimpur Kheri violence till he was holding the post of Union minister.

He accused the Centre government of trying to suppress the case by using money and power and said there was a ‘jungle raj’ like situation in Uttar Pradesh.

He also lashed at the Uttar Pradesh government for stopping political leaders from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri and stated that the way AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was illegally arrested, was against law.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at Centre was seeking accountability from the party for 70 years but it has started selling government properties in 7 years rule.

Modi seemed to be busy only diverting the attention of people from core issues and remaining in the media limelight,” he added.

He also lashed at the Modi government for failing to handle Covid situation properly and stated that this led to the death of over 1.50 lakh persons in the second wave.