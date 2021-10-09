Congress a dynastic party, BJP a party of workers: Anurag Thakur

Asserting that the Congress party will soon hit zero mark in the country, Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said the opposition party is a dynastic party while BJP is a party of workers.

Addressing a public meeting at Arki in Solan district after party candidate Ratan Pal Singh filed nomination papers, Thakur said in the neighbouring state of Punjab, its party chief uses harsh language to address own party which shows that there was something amiss in its functioning.

He praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre government for ending middlemen’s rule and stated that now the general public was getting their money directly into their bank accounts.

“In Covid pandemic, Congress ridiculed the Centre government but our scientists invented two vaccines which is a historic feat. At present, the world’s fastest vaccination campaign is being carried out in the country and besides, the Modi government’s provided free ration to 80 crore people of the country to ensure that no one has to go on an empty stomach in a pandemic. In addition, the Centre government will ensure that all poor people have a pucca house by next year and till date, 50 crore persons have availed free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme,” he added.

He stated that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur too didn’t lag behind benefiting the poor and till date, many poor people of Himachal Pradesh had availed free treatment facility under Himcare scheme.

He urged the people of Arki assembly segment to vote for BJP candidate Ratan Pal Singh in the bypoll as it will be a mandate for Jai Ram Thakur’s pro-people policies.