Cong stages walkout during HP Guv’s address

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout from the assembly during the address of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on the first day of the budget session.

The Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihtori along with Congress members started raising slogans that the Governor’s address was a mere bundle of lies as it didn’t address various issues and then staged walkout from the house. However, CPM member Rakesh Singha didn’t support the Congress members on walkout and remained present in the house.

Talking to media, Agnihotri said the government has failed on all fronts and even people of the state were fed with the incompetency of the BJP government.

“The state government is misleading the people by exaggerating facts. In fact, the Governor’s speech started with expressing gratitude to the Centre government while the reality is the Union government didn’t extend financial help to the state even during the period of crisis.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited Delhi many times but failed to seek any financial package and despite this, the state government is heaping praises during Governor’s address since the start of the speech,” he added

Agnihotri stated that the state government is trying to hide its poor performance by drafting blatant lies in the Governor’s address. In addition, the government failed to reign in various mafias in the state and hooch tragedy and explosion at illegal firecracker factory are glaring examples of it, he said.