Cong seeks CBI probe into fake degree case

Congress member Rajinder Rana on Friday asked the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur government to order a CBI probe into the alleged sale of fake degrees by Solan based Manav Bharti University.

Rana raised the issue under Rule 62 on the third of the ongoing budget session and said the fake degree racket was spread in more than 15 states in the country and the real culprits behind the multi-crore scam are roaming free.

“The issue had come to light after a student identified as Mamata filed a FIR and it was revealed that the University ran several courses without permission. The varsity officials also sold lakhs of fake degrees,” he said.

Rana sought CBI probe as the properties are located in different states and even in foreign countries and its vice-chancellor Raj Kumar Rana is roaming free after getting bail from the High Court.

Responding to Rana’s claims, State Education Minister Gobind Singh Thakur said he was seeking action against the university since its inception and if action would have been taken during Congress regime (2012-17), the scam would not be taken.

“When the first case was reported, Congress was in power and many courses were being run without any valid permissions during that time.

The BJP government has ordered a probe into the case after the government received a letter in this regard from University Grants Commission. An SIT was constituted which verified 41,479 degrees that were issued by the university and found that over 36,000 were fake.

As many as 64 hard disks and 12 mobile phones were seized from the university and were sent to FSL lab for examination. Besides, 196 bank accounts of the university including total assets worth Rs 194 crore were confiscated.

Raj Kumar Rana was arrested while notices have been issued against his wife, daughters and son who are in Australia. The government has also appointed administrators for Manav Bharti University to save the future of 2,000 students. But the University has been banned from starting a new academic session for two years,” he added.