Cong respects all religions, follows ideology of humanity: Sukhu after assuming charge

Newly-appointed state Campaign Committee head and former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said Congress is the only party in the country which respects all religions while BJP creates communal rifts in the society.

Addressing party workers at the PCC office in Shimla after assuming charge, Sukhu said the Congress party follows the ideology of humanity and believes in working for the welfare of the common man, especially the poor.

While BJP exploits the poor and creates rifts in the society on the basis of religion, he added.

He lashed at the ruling party over price rise and said they ask us what we did in 70 years. The LPG cylinder cost around Rs 400 during the rule of former PM Manmohan Singh but after the 8 years of rule of PM Narendra Modi’s government, the prices had now reached upto Rs 1,100.

“What kind of government is this which doesn’t care for the welfare of common man and poor and doesn’t provide any relief to them from soaring prices of essential commodities,” he questioned.

He refuted the allegations of a rift with Pratibha Singh, newly appointed PCC chief and wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh, and said there wasn’t any such issue.

He also took a dig at CM Jai Ram Thakur over his remarks that there were many contenders for the CM post and said Congress was able with many deserving claimants for the post.

He thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi for the new assignment and said ‘I have reached this level despite belonging to a common family.

I have suffered many drawbacks and some even tried to distract me from the party but I didn’t leave the party.

Now, I have been rewarded by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to head the Campaign Committee, a post which was held by Virbhadra Singh for 40 years.

We will work unitedly to return to power and ensure the victory of candidates in upcoming Municipal Corporation Shimla elections as well as assembly polls’, he added.