Cong to contest HP assembly elections without CM face

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the party will not declare Chief Minister’s face in the upcoming assembly elections in the state and all the leaders will fight the polls with united force.

Addressing media in Shimla, Sukhu said Congress will fight this election not only to get power but to establish a new governance system in the state. After nearly 40 years in the state, new leadership is getting a chance in the party and changes keep happening in the Congress organization through a process. As soon as Congress comes to power, the party will give relief to the employees by implementing the Old Pension scheme and the issue will also be included in the election manifesto.

Apart from this, a Transparency Act will be introduced after the formation of the Congress government so that the elected representatives will be able to tell the source of their income, he added.

Sukhu stated that the rising inflation has made life difficult for the people as prices of petroleum products are increasing every day.

Besides,the price of cement has gone up to Rs 450 per bag whereas it’s prices are quite low in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, the former state Congress chief said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is working under pressure from the Central government as he is not able to take any decision even if he wants and all decisions are being imposed on him from Delhi.