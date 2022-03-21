Cong accuses Jai Ram govt of harassing employees leaders

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Monday accused Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government of harassing employees leaders who had staged protests in support of their demand for the old pension scheme.

Talking to the media, state Congress spokesperson Naresh Chauhan termed the Thakur government’s four-year term as disappointing and said the govt had failed to remove anomalies in the implementation of recommendations of the 6th pay commission.

While the employees staged protests in support of their demands, the CM acting in a dictatorial way was making an unsuccessful attempt to suppress the movement.

The BJP government was pursuing vendetta politics against such employment and had transferred 10 employees leaders to remote areas, just to harass them, he added.

Chauhan urged the state government to cancel the transfer of these employees’ leaders and talk to them in a cordial atmosphere.

It is for the first time that almost every faction of government employees had come out in huge numbers to get their demands fulfilled, he said while assuring all possible support from Congress to these protesting employees.

He also lashed at the state government for the shortage of water supply in various areas of the capital city, Shimla, and said the Smart City was facing a water shortage in the month of March then we can all imagine the situation in the peak summer season months of April-May.

Chauhan lashed at the BJP government for providing water 24×7 in Shimla and added the government had failed to provide basic amenities to the netizens of the capital city despite spending crores of rupees under the Smart City project.