CM launches Pragatisheel Himachal : ‘Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’ from Chamba

To commemorate 75 years of formation of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched State level programme Pragatisheel Himachal: ‘Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’ (Progressive Himachal: 75 Years of Formation), at the historic Chamba Chaugan in Chamaba district.

While addressing the people on this historic occasion, the Chief Minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation.

He said that Himachal Pradesh during all these 75 years has made unparalleled development and progress in all spheres and credit for this goes to every hardworking and honest Himachali.

Thakur said that despite all odds, people of the state worked with utmost dedication and commitment to make Himachal Pradesh one of the most progressive states of the country.

While tracing the developmental history of the state, the Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh has made unprecedented development in all spheres.

He said that in the year 1948 the per capita income of the state was only Rs 240 which has now increased to Rs 2,01,873, the GDP of the State has gone up from Rs 27 crore in 1948 to Rs 1,75,173 crore.

“The literacy rate of the state has gone upto 83 percent which was 4.8 percent in 1948. The agricultural production in the state has increased from 954 MT to 1500 MT and food grains production in 1948 was 1.99 lakh MT which has increased to 15.14 lakh MT,” he said.

Thakur said that being a hilly state, roads were truly lifelines of development. He said that there were only 228 kms roads in the state at the time of its formation and today the state has over 39,354 kms roads.

“PMGSY started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a major role in ensuring rural connectivity. Almost 20,000 kms roads were constructed under PMGSY in the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government has also completed over four and a half years in office and all these years have ensured a balanced and all round development of the state. He said that it was unfortunate that the opposition leaders were raking up baseless issues and trying to mislead the people with an eye on elections.

On the occasion of the Minjar fair, the Chief Minister announced International Status to the Minjar Fair. He announced that proper lighting would be made for the beautification of Chamba Chaugan.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the exhibition based on the theme Himachal Tub Aur Ab put up by various departments, boards and corporations on the occasion.

A theme song on 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh was also released on the occasion.