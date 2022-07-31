CM inaugurates and lays foundation stone for developmental projects worth Rs 59.26 crore in Seraj

Giving impetus to developmental works in his Assembly constituency Seraj in Mandi district, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stone for developmental projects worth Rs 59.26 crore on Saturday.

He inaugurated various developmental projects worth Rs 25.48 crore and laid the foundation stone of development projects of Rs 33.78 crore in Thunag tehsil.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stone of Rs 30.20 crore 50 bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, Rs 2.19 crore Lift Irrigation Scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and Rs 1.39 crore Flow Irrigation Scheme Bungrailchowk in Tehsil Thunag.

Thakur inaugurated Rs 22.33 crore Tourist Cultural Center (TCC) at Dheem Kataru, additional building of Government Senior Secondary School, Thunag constructed at a cost of Rs 3.15 crore and Superintending Engineer Office of Jal Shakti Department at Thunag.

The Chief Minister presided over the closing ceremony of the 4th phase of Jan Bhagidari se Sushashan- Himachal ka Maha Quiz based on the theme “Tourism in Himachal ” organized at the Tourist Cultural Center.

While addressing the public meeting, Jai Ram Thakur said that the objective of this online Maha-Quiz was to reach the masses about the welfare schemes of the Central and the State Governments so that people at large can benefit from these welfare schemes.

Many ambitious programs have been started to tap the immense potential of tourism in the Seraj region and to strengthen the tourism industry here, he said, adding that the construction of the Tourist Cultural Center would go a long way in strengthening the tourism industry in the valley.”

“During previous governments, there had been a lot of talk about developing the Seraj Valley from the tourism point of view, but nothing had happened in reality. Present BJP government has implemented various tourism projects on ground by mobilizing resources and facilities,” said Thakur.

The Chief Minister said that the 50-bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospital being constructed at Dheem in Janjehli would benefit local people as various kinds of treatment facilities under Ayurveda would be available here and people from different states of the country would also be attracted for medical facilities in this natural site which would strengthen the tourism industry in the valley.

With the establishment of the office of the SE Jal Shakti at Thunag, the people of the area would no longer have to go to Sundernagar for related works, he added.

He said that 52 different drinking water schemes of Rs 369.16 crore and 22 irrigation schemes with estimated cost of Rs 68.70 crore were under construction in the Seraj assembly constituency.