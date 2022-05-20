China failed to win over Tibetan people’s trust: Dalai Lama

Nobel laureate and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said despite China’s best efforts, the People’s Republic of China has failed to win the Tibetan people and transform their minds.

Instead, the thinking of the Chinese people itself is rapidly changing, he said during a meeting with US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya on Thursday at McLeodganj in Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Dalai Lama explained his four main commitments in life namely the Promotion of universal values, Promotion of religious harmony, Preservation of Tibet’s culture and environment, and Revival of ancient Indian wisdom.

Dalai Lama and the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues also discussed the rich traditions of freedom and democracy in the United States and India.

He expressed his happiness to meet the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues and emphasised the oneness of all humanity.

During the meeting, the US Special Coordinator expressed US President Joe Biden and the American people’s greetings to Dalai Lama. She also offered best wishes for his good health and expressed the gratitude of the world for the messages of peace that the Tibetan spiritual leader espouses.