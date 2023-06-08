Centre to develop five Himachal villages under Vibrant Village Programme

Union Power Minister R K Singh said that the Centre will develop five villages in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh under the Vibrant Village Programme.

These villages include Chitkul, Pooh, Nako, Leo and Chango villages of the tribal district Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh.

The Union minister, along with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Thursday participated in an interaction programme organised under Vibrant Village Programme at Chitkul in District Kinnaur.

During the programme organised under the Vibrant Village programme, the Union power minister and chief minister interacted and listened to the grievances of the local villagers.

The people were also assured that all their genuine demands would be considered on priority.

The Union power minister, while addressing the gathering, said that the Vibrant Village Programme is an initiative of the Union government to strengthen the infrastructure facilities in the Northern border and to provide all facilities at par with cities.

He said that a Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) will adopt Chitkul Village and assist the state government in development of this Vibrant Village.

He said that one megawatt power plant would be established in Chitkul and the possibility of setting up micro hydel projects on rivulets of the area would also be explored.

“To promote the rich cultural heritage of the area and tourism activities, a cultural and tourist centre would also be established at Chitkul,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the state government was determined towards the upliftment of the rural populace, especially that of tribal areas and was according top priority for it.

He said that the entire Himachal Pradesh has a rich cultural heritage but the cultural heritage of tribal areas has its own distinct identity, which attracts people from all over the world.

While announcing the start of bus service from Chitkul to Mandi, the chief minister also assured to consider the demand of providing community hall, bus stand along with parking facilities and construction of mini stadium at Chitkul sympathetically.

Later, the Union Minister and Chief Minister also visited the 2nd Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Battalion post at Nagasti and interacted with ITBP officers and Jawans.