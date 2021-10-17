Bypolls to be a mandate against PM Modi’s policies: Pratibha Singh

Pratibha Singh, Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency and the wife of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh, on Friday said the bypolls in Himachal Pradesh and other states of the country will be a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s policies.

PM Modi didn’t care about the people of the country. This was evident from increasing price rise, unemployment, and autocratic policies as no relief was provided to the common man, Singh said while addressing a public meeting at Rampur in Shimla district which was a part of Mandi parliamentary constituency.

She said that she used to get support from former CM Virbhadra Singh during the tour of the Rampur assembly segment as he used to accompany him and now not only she but the whole state was missing his absence.

“I and my family will follow in his footsteps and will serve the people of the state as Virbhadra Singh used to do when he was alive.

Singh used to understand the pain and problems of the common man and poor people of the state. He used to remain ready to serve the poor and needy whether it was day or night,” she added.

She stated that the Congress party had fielded her as a candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency which she had represented in the past and it was due to the efforts of Virbhadra Singh that had resulted in the development of the constituency.

Pratibha Singh accused BJP of playing politics of regionalism and lies and stated that the true face of the ruling party stands exposed in front of the people now.

“The Centre government isn’t engaging in talks with farmers who were protesting on roads since the last 10 months and it even failed to provide any relief to the common man amidst Covid pandemic.

In Himachal, the apple growers are facing the brunt of wrong policies of the BJP government,” she added.