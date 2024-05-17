BJP suspends former minister among two party leaders citing indiscipline

TMC leader shot at in Sitalkuchi
Following the end of the Lok Sabha polls in Cooch Behar, Sitalkuchi witnessed political violence last night.
Both the leaders are contesting the Assembly by-elections, scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, as independent candidates.
In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections and bye-elections to six Assembly constituencies, the BJP, on Friday, suspended two of its leaders, former minister and three-time MLA Ram Lal Markanda, and Rakesh Chaudhary, party’s candidate from Dharamshala in the 2022 Assembly elections.
Both the leaders are contesting the Assembly by-elections, scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, as independent candidates.
In a notice issued by BJP’s state president, Rajeev Bindal, confirms that they have been suspended with immediate effect for six years for indiscipline citing their decision to contest the bye-elections against official party candidates.
Advertisement
Advertisement