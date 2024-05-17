BJP suspends former minister among two party leaders citing indiscipline

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections and bye-elections to six Assembly constituencies, the BJP, on Friday, suspended two of its leaders, former minister and three-time MLA Ram Lal Markanda, and Rakesh Chaudhary, party’s candidate from Dharamshala in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Both the leaders are contesting the Assembly by-elections, scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, as independent candidates.

In a notice issued by BJP’s state president, Rajeev Bindal, confirms that they have been suspended with immediate effect for six years for indiscipline citing their decision to contest the bye-elections against official party candidates.

Advertisement