BJP seeks report from HP leadership for debacle in bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national leadership has sought a report from the state party unit over the poll debacle in recently concluded by-polls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and assembly segments of Arki, Fatehpur, and Jubbal Kotkhai.

The party leadership had also sought a roadmap for assembly polls that were scheduled to be held in the state next year and had taken a strict stance on a recent clean sweep by the opposition Congress party, sources said.

Sources said the directions were issued during the BJP national executive meeting in which Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Minister Prof Prem Kumar Dhumal, and State President Suresh Kashyap were present at the party office at Chakkar in Shimla.

BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-in charge Sanjay Tandon joined the meeting virtually from Chandigarh.

The meeting started at 10 am on Sunday and ended at around 4:30 pm which was presided over by BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.

A state party office-bearer said in the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave mantras on how to make the party better and improve functioning across the country.

This meeting took place after one and a half years due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he added.

“The day-long meeting began with the speech of Jagat Prakash Nadda and ended with the concluding speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several important issues were discussed in the meeting.

The success of the Central government in dealing with the Covid epidemic by the BJP, the vaccination campaign, and the initiative of PM Modi for the development of the country and his successful foreign travel were discussed in the meeting,” the party official said.

He stated that there was a tremendous jump in the economic activities of the country and record GST collection was also discussed.

State president Suresh Kashyap said in the meeting the upcoming agendas of the party were discussed and the state unit also gave the statistics of the programs organized by it to date.

This meeting is quite helpful to fulfill all targets of the party in the coming months, he added.